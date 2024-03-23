Chief Secretary reviews poll preparedness

Shimla, March 22
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena presided over a meeting of all administrative secretaries here today by the Election Department to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Asking all departments to carry out assigned roles effectively, the Chief Secretary asked the Director General of Police to ensure cent per cent deposition of licensed firearms and execution of pending non-bailable warrants. The departments were also asked to ensure that their buildings used as polling stations are well maintained and contained all the assured minimum facilities prescribed by the commission.
He also issued necessary directions related to sealing of border areas with neighbouring states and for keeping a strict vigil to check illegal use of liquor and other inducements.
Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Principal Secretary Election Maneesh Garg gave a comprehensive overview of the roles and responsibilities of different departments towards poll preparedness in the state.
