Disclose your vision for Himachal’s women, Congress asks Kangana Ranaut

Mandi, May 4

Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel today said that top BJP leaders, who had campaigned in favour of Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of misbehaving with and molesting women, were trying to show themselves as women’s sympathisers.

Zainab, while addressing mediapersons here, said that BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut was using a low-level language. She added, “Kangana is giving lectures to Congress state president Pratibha Singh and Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh. It is her hypocrisy that she calls the Congress an evil party and Congress leaders as fallen people.”

She said, “Kangana’s grandfather was a Congress MLA. What are her thoughts about her grandfather? Kangana should tell what is her vision for the women of Himachal is.”

Election war room chairman of the Congress Maheshwar Chauhan said that to avoid accountability and election issues of the past 10 years, the BJP was trying to mislead people on religion, caste and regional lines. He added that besides national issues, elections in Himachal Pradesh would be fought on local issues and development.

Major Dharamveer Rana of the Congress Ex-Servicemen League said that the country was safe because of the Army. “The NDA government has reduced the quota given to Himachal by recruiting Agniveers instead of permanent soldiers in the Army. Whereas in its election manifesto, the Congress has promised to restore the old recruitment process in the Army and improving the One Rank One Pension and canteen facilities,” he added.

