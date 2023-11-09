Drones helped deliver medicines during rain fury

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

Drones proved to be a boon to the delivery of life saving medicines and collection of blood samples from various parts of Kullu, Manali and Mandi during the rain disaster when roads were blocked.

The state government had tied up with Skyair, a drone company, to help in the delivery of medicines and collection of blood samples from remote and inaccessible areas. It was after devastating floods, which wreaked havoc on the basic road infrastructure in Mandi and Kullu, that drone services came in handy in supplying medicines and collecting samples.

Kullu and Mandi districts were the worst hit during the unprecedented rainfall as vehicular movement remained suspended for days together after roads were damaged. Over 75,000 tourists were stranded in Kullu and Manali and it took a few days to evacuate them from flood-hit areas.

The dependence on drones not only saved precious time but also ensured that healthcare services remained accessible even under adverse circumstances.

Efforts are on to streamline drone delivery services in the state. Trials have been undertaken to expand the use of drones beyond healthcare by facilitating the transportation of fresh produce from remote and high altitude areas to markets, especially when road connectivity gets impacted due to floods, landslides or heavy snowfall.

