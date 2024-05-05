Expedite developmental works, DC directs officials

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, May 4

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma took a review meeting of the District Tribal Development Programme at the Deputy Commissioner’s office yesterday. He called for the completion of the quality development works started in the district within the time limit and established direct communication with the officers present, by giving necessary directions.

The Deputy Commissioner discussed in depth the pending development works with the officials of Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Education and Agriculture Department and directed them to complete the works in a phased manner.

Kinnaur Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumar conducted the proceedings of the meeting and detailed on various development works going on in the district.

Officers and employees of various departments were present in the meeting.

