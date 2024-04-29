Expedite work on Chamba projects, contractors told

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 28

The Chief Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Dharamshala Zone, Suresh Mahajan, has directed contractors to speed up the construction of Lift Water Supply Scheme from Sal river and complete the project within a specified time frame.

Executive Engineer, Chamba, Jitender Sharma said the zonal head issued the directions after a tour to Chamba district to review the existing and ongoing projects. He was on Chamba visit on April 25 and 26.

Water supply schemes from Ravi and Sal rivers under the Mangla section and sewerage scheme in Chamba town were inspected. “The Chief Engineer emphasised the importance of adhering to project specifications and directed contractors to ensure work compliance. Additionally, he directed the department officials to closely monitor the progress and quality of the ongoing projects,” said Sharma.

Mahajan also led a team of officers, department employees and contractors on a foot inspection of a project aimed at providing resilient and sustainable water supply through rainwater harvesting in Bhamour and Mehla blocks under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Rajesh Mongra, the Supervising Engineer of Jal Shakti Circle, Chamba, said the project, with a total cost of Rs 44.78 crore, includes the construction of 52 water storage tanks ranging from 1.25 lakh litre to 9.50 lakh litre capacity, along with filter beds.

Additionally, 1.50 lakh metre of 32 mm diameter pipelines are being laid.

The primary aim of the project is to ensure reliable and uninterrupted water supply to the communities in Bharmour and Mahla, particularly during emergencies and seasonal variations.

