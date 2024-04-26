Five of family injured in wall collapse after cylinder blast in Baddi village

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

A migrant couple and their three children were injured when a leakage from an LPG cylinder led to an explosion and subsequent collapse of the wall of their room at Daduwal village in Baddi on Thursday morning.

The injured were identified as Vinod (45), his wife Nirmala (40), their two sons Ashsih (18) and Ankit (4) and daughter Roshni(12). They hailed from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Baddi DSP Khajana Ram said no foul play had been detected as of now. A team of forensic experts, which examined the spot, said the mishap occurred due to the gas leakage from a cylinder lying in the same room where the family was sleeping.

Since LPG is heavy, it settles on the floor and a fire could have been triggered either by switching on a light or lighting up a cigarette. The police were informed about the incident by the landlord who resides in an adjoining room.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where they referred to PGI, Chandigarh. Their condition is stated to be fine, the DSP added.

