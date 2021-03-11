Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Shimla, June 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged Himachal Pradesh voters to give the AAP a chance in the coming Assembly elections if they want their children to have a bright future.
Addressing a gathering at the townhall in Hamirpur district, Kejriwal said the AAP government in Delhi has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in over 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system.
"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crores on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25 per cent of the total budget of the national capital towards education, he said.
If BJP and Congress leaders have courage, ask them to seek votes in the name of education and employment, Kejriwal added.
"I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad," the Delhi chief minister said.
