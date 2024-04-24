Himachal govt fulfilling election promises: HPCC treasurer

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 23

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) treasurer Rajesh Sharma addressed a press conference to highlight the achievements of the state government. He thanked the Election Commission of India for not halting the state government’s ongoing scheme of providing Rs 1,500 to the women.

He also thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for taking keen interest and prioritising Kangra district. Speaking on the recent defection by the Congress MLAs, he opined that this was the beginning of a new culture of changing affiliations in Himachal Pradesh, which according to him needs to be condemned.

He said the issue of horse trading would be taken up by the god-fearing people of the state during the upcoming elections. He said the Congress party would contest the elections with enthusiasm as their government was fulfilling promises made during the Assembly polls.

