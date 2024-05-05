 Kangana Ranaut slips, targets her own party leader : The Tribune India

During tirade against Nehru-Gandhis, she blames BJP’s Tejasvi Surya for goondaism

BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut campaigns at Sarkaghat in Mandi on Saturday. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 4

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut today hit out at Gandhi family and the Congress at Sarkaghat in Mandi district today. In her slip of tongue, while hitting out at the Congress, she took the name of BJP MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya, instead of Tejasvi Yadav, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. She said one Shehzada (Prince) is also Tejasvi Surya, who is promoting goondaism.

Addressing the gathering, Kangana said Congress leader late Motilal Nehru, father of late Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, was a businessman like Ambani today, who was dear to British rulers at that time. Thereafter his son Jawaharlal Nehru came into power.

No one knows how he came into power. The truth is that people voted in favour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which paved the path of power for Jawaharlal Nehru. Thereafter Indira Gandhi, daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru came into power who turned the entire country into an open prison. She is known as a dictator in the history of India, she alleged.

Targeting Sonia Gandhi, Kangana said after Rajiv Gandhi, his Italian wife tried to establish her politics in the country. Those who do not understand the language of this country and its culture, how they can run this country.

Targeting the Congress and its INDI Alliance, Kangana said: “It was a party of ‘Bigre huye shehzade’ whether it is Rahul Gandhi, Tejasvi Surya, Akhilesh Yadav or Vikramaditya Singh.” In a slip of tongue, she took the name of BJP MP Tejasavi Surya instead of Tejasvi Yadav. For this, Kangana is getting trolled on micro-blogging site X, where people are saying that in a fit of rage even Kangana is targeting her own party leaders.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

