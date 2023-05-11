Keylong market closed in protest against VB

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 10

Keylong market in Lahaul and Spiti remained shut today to protest against the HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The representatives of the gram panchayats and Beopar Mandal alleged that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was posing hindrance in execution of development works in Lahaul and Spiti.

Kunga Bodh, Zila Parishad member of Lahaul and Spiti, said that a case was registered in the vigilance against a local contractor by someone and an inquiry is going on. Due to the inquiry, development work had been stalled in the panchayat.

SP Vigilance at Mandi Rahul Nath said that an FIR was registered regarding misuse of cement bags. “So, a team of vigilance visited Keylong to collect evidence. The HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating this case and we are not posing any hindrance in development works as alleged by the representatives of Gram Panchayats and Beopar Mandal of Keylong,” he said.