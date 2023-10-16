Loudspeaker norms being violated

With the marriage season beginning, the blatant use of loudspeakers in parties has also started. People using loudspeakers are violating noise pollution norms with impunity. The use of loudspeakers after 10 pm is banned but some people use them till midnight. The authorities concerned should take action against people who violate the norms regarding the use of loudspeakers. Seema Sharma, resident of Una

Pedestrian path not repaired

The pedestrian path connecting the Hanuman temple through the Tapu area in Kullu town was damaged due to floods on July 9 but it was yet to be repaired. The path and the bridge connect Akhara Bazaar with the Shani Mandir on the left bank road and many commuters prefer it to cross the river. It has become risky to commute through its damaged portion. Deity Bijli Mahadev also travels through this path to take part in the Dasehra festival. The authorities concerned should repair it on priority. Sumit, Kullu

Fix road damaged in monsoon

The Pathankot to Kangra national highway had developed deep potholes during the monsoon season. Travelling on the road, which is the lifeline of Kangra district, has become arduous. The authorities concerned should start the repair and maintenance of the highway immediately. Suresh Kumar, residentof Kangra

