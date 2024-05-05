Maa Bhangayani fair to conclude today

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 4

The vibrant three-day Maa Bhangayani Fair kicked-off yesterday amidst religious fervour in Haripurdhar of Sirmaur district. Scheduled to conclude on May 5, the fair would be graced by the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for its grand culmination.

The inauguration of the fair was officiated by Sahiram Chauhan, the founder member of the Maa Bhangayani Fair Committee, following formal blessings from Maa Bhangayani. The ceremony began with a spirited procession from the revered Maa Bhangayani temple to the fairgrounds, resonating with the rhythmic beats of drums and the resounding chants devoted to Maa Bhangayani.

Balbir Chauhan, the general secretary of the fair committee, shed light on the profound significance of this longstanding tradition. “For over three decades, this fair has stood as a testament to the unwavering faith of the people,” Chauhan remarked. “Each year, thousands of devotees and visitors converge upon Haripurdhar to partake in this celebration.”

Highlighting the fair’s broader impact on tourism, Chauhan emphasised its allure not only for locals, but also for visitors from neighbouring states like Uttarakhand and Haryana. “The fair serves as a beacon of cultural richness and spiritual unity, transcending political boundaries,” he stated. “It not only symbolises faith, but also fosters regional tourism.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu