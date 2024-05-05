NGOs: Himachal needs to scientifically handle plastic waste

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 4

Various environmental groups, NGOs, local bodies and panchayats have written to the Chief Minister to express concern over alleged large scale environmental degradation of hills. They said with tourists flocking the hill state, a number of destinations in Himachal were brimming with garbage due to the absence of an efficient waste management system. Heaps of waste, including plastic items and other non-biodegradable wastes, can be seen at green belts in Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala.

In a letter to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the NGOs today said there were times when hill stations were devoid of any plastic materials. “But, the situation is alarming now, as it has become difficult for the state to treat and dispose large scale plastic waste being generated by the tourists,” it said.

Around 500 tonnes of waste is generated every day in Himachal Pradesh and during peak tourist seasons, the number soars drastically and the problem of solid waste management increases exponentially. Overflowing dustbins and stinking solid waste causes a lot of inconvenience to locals and visitors.

KB Ralhan, convener of the NGO People’s Voice, said various social bodies and NGOs were concerned over the poor waste management in the hill state and the lackadaisical approach of the authorities was irking them.

