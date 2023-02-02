Himachal apple growers: No measure in Budget to check rising input cost

Shimla, February 1

Apple growers are disappointed that there was nothing in the Budget to address their major concern of rising input cost and the demand for a hike in import duty on apple, which had forced them to launch an agitation last year.

Lokinder Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association, said, “The GST on farm inputs like fertilisers, pesticides and farm equipment has not been reduced. No announcement has been made on structured and long-term loans to help growers modernise their farms.”

He, however, added, “Setting up an Agricultural Fund to encourage start-ups in rural areas and the allocation for high-value planting material are welcome developments.”

Harish Chauhan, president of Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Growers Association, said, “Only Rs 2,200 crore has been allocated for the Horticulture Mission. It should have been allocated at least Rs 4,000 crore.” — TNS

Farmers to be hit The reduction in MGNREGA allocation will hit farmers. Also, the allocation for rural development had been decreased. — Kuldeep Tanwar, president of Himachal kisan sabha

#himachal apple #Shimla