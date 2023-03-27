Nurpur gets WB road safety project to prevent mishaps

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 26

In order to check road mishaps, road crash fatalities and injuries through improved road safety management and institutional reform in Nurpur police district, a World Bank-funded ambitious Road Safety Enforcement Project (RSEP) has been approved.

The project will focus on strengthening and streamlining the management capabilities for road safety in this police district with inter-state border. Besides, it will also strengthen emergency medical and rehabilitation services for post-crash care.

Official sources reveal that 25 locations are being identified in the district where evidence-based Artificial Intelligence Digital Surveillance Cameras (AIDSC) for monitoring road safety violations will be installed with centralised traffic enforcement control room at Shimla.

Under the project, black spots on the roads and shortcomings in road engineering will be worked out. A special budget will be provided for police mobility and procurement of interceptor patrolling vehicles and rescue equipment. The road engineering will also be improved with roadside crash barriers to check fatal road mishaps in the police district.

The highway patrol vehicles will be equipped with CCTV cameras, rescue equipment and medical first aid facilities and its crew members will get first responder special training for road accident rescue operation. The state police had analysed the road accidents data for six months of all districts of the state. Nurpur police district and Shimla district reported maximum number of accidents during that period.

Director General Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu revealed that initially this WB-funded RSEP was being launched in Shimla and Nurpur police districts and Rs 42 crore would be spent on it.

“Under the project 25 motorcycles, 17 patrol vehicles and seven interceptor vehicles have to be procured for these selected districts. The procurement process will be completed within the next two to three months and the proposed project will be operational by the end of this year,” he asserted.

In Shimla district, as many as 100 locations and in Nurpur police district 25 locations were being selected for the installation of the AIDSC. It would not only ensure road safety, but also check traffic rule violations, the DGP said.

About the project