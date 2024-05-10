 Projects initiated in Kasauli area during BJP rule await completion : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Projects initiated in Kasauli area during BJP rule await completion

Projects initiated in Kasauli area during BJP rule await completion

Projects initiated in Kasauli area during BJP rule await completion

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 9

Several infrastructure development projects initiated during the previous BJP regime in Kasauli area are hanging fire since the last over a year. Despite being a key tourist attraction, the area has been suffering government apathy.

Hanging fire

  • Construction of a flyover aimed at decongesting Garkhal junction enroute Kasauli, where five roads merge, has failed to begin
  • The Kasauli ropeway project spanning 3.88-km, slated to reduce distance between Kasauli and Jabli, floated in 2020 has remained a non-starter
  • The Giri potable water scheme funded by the Jal Jiwan mission and NABARD to augment water supply in the Kasauli, Dharampur and nearby villages has failed to be commissioned

Construction of a flyover aimed at decongesting Garkhal junction enroute Kasauli, where five roads merge, has failed to begin. Larsen and Toubro had surveyed the project in June 2022 and an estimate of Rs 27 crore was prepared for it.

The project was re-tendered after lapse of several months as only a single bidder had fulfilled all formalities.

With the peak summer season having set in, traffic snarls have become the order of the day over this junction. The residents are confined to their homes as the vehicular influx on the narrow roads make it difficult for them to venture out even on foot. Presence of a flyover would have helped tide over the traffic influx.

Not only this, a significant Rs 206 crore Kasauli ropeway spanning 3.88-km, that was slated to reduce distance between Kasauli and Jabli on the Parwanoo-Dharampur National Highway-5, floated in 2020 has remained a non-starter as no bidder evinced interest in the project.

A Rs 102 crore Giri potable water scheme funded by the Jal Jiwan mission and National Agriculture Bank for Agriculture and rural Development to augment water supply in the Kasauli, Dharampur and nearby villages has failed to be commissioned despite lapse of its deadline in July 2023. Residents were now facing scarcity of water as scant rain has led to drying up of water sources. Lack of power availability in time has delayed its completion.

A division of the Jal Shakti Department, which had been opened at Dharampur in 2022, was closed by the Congress government. Despite its announcement to re-open it, the office has not become operational.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kasauli #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2
Diaspora

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

3
Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

4
Punjab

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

5
Lok Sabha Elections

Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM

6
Haryana

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

7
Diaspora

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

8
Chandigarh

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in spot after protest outside GMADA

9
Delhi

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

10
Diaspora

Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

Don't Miss

View All
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Top News

Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...

Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala urges Governor to convene Vidhan Sabha session for floor test

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...

7 killed in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Manish Tewari

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Congress strives to bring prosperity to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Delhi High Court asks Google, Microsoft to seek review of ruling on removal of non-consensual intimate images

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator