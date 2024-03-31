Rampur: Close call for bus passengers

Rampur: An HRTC bus driver, conductor and 17 passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road at Maling Nullah in Kinnaur on Saturday. The bus was on way from Sumdo to Reckong Peo. OC
Fire erupts at Barotiwala unit
Solan: A fire erupted at Jharmajri-based industrial unit Vaishnavi Khadi Gramodyog in Barotiwala at around 6.40 pm on Saturday. No worker was injured. Commandant Home Guard Santosh Sharma said two fire tenders were rushed to the industrial unit. The fire was brought under control soon. tns
Punjab Youth held for theft
Solan: The Subathu police have nabbed a 22-year-old from Kurali, Punjab, on Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Sukha, was allegedly involved in various cases of theft which took place in the Subathu area recently. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the suspect was produced before a local court today which remanded him to five days in police custody. tns
Shops fined in reckong peo
Rampur: Kinnaur Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Inspector Chandu Lal Negi on Saturday inspected 25 fruit and vegetable, grocery, chicken/meat vendors at Reckong Peo, Poowari, Dakho and Khawangi. During the inspection, cases of non-display of price list by most of the vendors were found and 116 kg of fruits and vegetables were seized and a fine of Rs 8,300 was imposed. OC
man arrested with cannabis
Shimla: One person has been arrested with 457-gm cannabis in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said here on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Karan Bahadur Khatri, a native of Nepal, who was presently living at Teer village in Theog. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act had been registered. tns
Sanjeev Phanda is Una Bar chief
Una: Sanjeev Phanda was elected president of the Una District Bar Association on Saturday. He defeated Rakesh Chaudhary by a margin of 44 votes. OC
1 booked for cultivating poppy
Una: The Una police have booked a woman, a resident of Dulehar village in the Haroli Assembly segment, for cultivating poppy plants. According to the FIR, Rekha Devi, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Dulehar village, had cultivated 423 poppy plants. A police party from Tahliwal got a tip-off and located the cultivation of banned plants, the sap of which is used in processing opium. A case under Section 18/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Rekha. oc
Two held with heroin
Shimla: The police have seized 49 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh from two persons at Fagu. The drugs were seized from a car (HR 26CG-1183). A case was registered under the NDPS Act against the accused, who hails from Haryana. While Manoj Kumar hails from Bhiwani district, Anil Kumar is from Hisar. The police laid a naka at Fagu after getting a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers.
