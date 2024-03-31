 Rampur: Close call for bus passengers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Rampur: Close call for bus passengers
In brief

Rampur: Close call for bus passengers

Rampur: Close call for bus passengers


Tribune News Service

Rampur: An HRTC bus driver, conductor and 17 passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road at Maling Nullah in Kinnaur on Saturday. The bus was on way from Sumdo to Reckong Peo. OC

Fire erupts at Barotiwala unit

Solan: A fire erupted at Jharmajri-based industrial unit Vaishnavi Khadi Gramodyog in Barotiwala at around 6.40 pm on Saturday. No worker was injured. Commandant Home Guard Santosh Sharma said two fire tenders were rushed to the industrial unit. The fire was brought under control soon. tns

Punjab Youth held for theft

Solan: The Subathu police have nabbed a 22-year-old from Kurali, Punjab, on Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Sukha, was allegedly involved in various cases of theft which took place in the Subathu area recently. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the suspect was produced before a local court today which remanded him to five days in police custody. tns

Shops fined in reckong peo

Rampur: Kinnaur Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Inspector Chandu Lal Negi on Saturday inspected 25 fruit and vegetable, grocery, chicken/meat vendors at Reckong Peo, Poowari, Dakho and Khawangi. During the inspection, cases of non-display of price list by most of the vendors were found and 116 kg of fruits and vegetables were seized and a fine of Rs 8,300 was imposed. OC

man arrested with cannabis

Shimla: One person has been arrested with 457-gm cannabis in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said here on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Karan Bahadur Khatri, a native of Nepal, who was presently living at Teer village in Theog. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act had been registered. tns

Sanjeev Phanda is Una Bar chief

Una: Sanjeev Phanda was elected president of the Una District Bar Association on Saturday. He defeated Rakesh Chaudhary by a margin of 44 votes. OC

1 booked for cultivating poppy

Una: The Una police have booked a woman, a resident of Dulehar village in the Haroli Assembly segment, for cultivating poppy plants. According to the FIR, Rekha Devi, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Dulehar village, had cultivated 423 poppy plants. A police party from Tahliwal got a tip-off and located the cultivation of banned plants, the sap of which is used in processing opium. A case under Section 18/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Rekha. oc

Two held with heroin

Shimla: The police have seized 49 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh from two persons at Fagu. The drugs were seized from a car (HR 26CG-1183). A case was registered under the NDPS Act against the accused, who hails from Haryana. While Manoj Kumar hails from Bhiwani district, Anil Kumar is from Hisar. The police laid a naka at Fagu after getting a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

3
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

4
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

5
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

6
Trending

Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

7
Trending

Woman’s baggage carousel video gets her over 2 million views

8
Diaspora

Did Indians on H1-B visas replace American workers at TCS in US? Here is what we know of the allegation

9
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

10
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Ensuring women safety in Capital continues to be a pressing concern

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP