Randomisation of EVMs, VVPATs on May 19

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 4

The first randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs was conducted in the presence of representatives of political parties. Kangra District Election Officer and DC Hemraj Bairwa said in compliance with the instructions of the state Chief Electoral Officer, representatives of political parties were given complete information about the randomisation process.

Bairwa said the second randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs would be held on May 19 in the presence of representatives of political parties. He said after the first randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs, the machines have been sent to seven Assembly constituencies — Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra, Jaswan Pragpur, and Jwalamukhi — on Friday amid tight security.

The DC said the election process was being conducted in a fair and peaceful manner by ensuring compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission.

