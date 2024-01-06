Restore damaged school

A portion of the Lagauti School, including a science lab, two rooms and a Gurukul having four rooms for the teachers, was damaged due to the flooding of the Kuthed nullah in July. Debris is still lying in the remaining damaged portion of the school. The state government and the Education Department should take note of the issue and allocate budget for the restoration works. Prakash, lagauti (Kullu)

Streetlights not functional in many areas

Several streetlights in Shimla are non-functional, creating difficulties, especially for the pedestrians, during late hours. As many people return home late from work, they face a lot of inconvenience while commuting. The Municipal Corporation should ensure that streetlights are made functional at the earliest. Raghav, Shimla

Provide online payment facility for water bills

Residents of Kullu town are facing problems in depositing water bills as there is no online payment facility available and there is only one cash counter where the bills are accepted from 10 am to 1.30 pm. A period of 10 to 15 days is provided to deposit the bill and 10 per cent late fee is charged after the due date. The Jal Shakti Department should provide an online bill payment facility at the earliest for the convenience of consumers. Krishan, Kullu

