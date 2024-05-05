Restrain Kangana from canvassing: Congress to Chief Election Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

The Congress has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to restrain Kangana Ranaut from taking any part in campaigning alleging that she was making personal and derogatory attacks on Vikramaditya Singh, her opponent in the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, the Congress and its leaders.

Used foul language against Vikramaditya The Congress wrote that Kangana used a foul language against Vikramaditya Singh and referred to him as a ‘cartoon’ and ‘Pappu’ etc, which is a violation of the model code of conduct

The Congress has also urged the CEC to refrain her from calling the Congress candidate by a nickname, which tends to polarise the poor and hardworking people, and from making personal attacks on the private life of Vikramaditya and his family.

The Congress lamented that no action had been initiated against Kangana for using derogatory language against the state and national leadership of the Congress despite repeated complaints. It alleged that she was making unprecedented personal attacks on the rival candidate and his family.

Citing Kangana’s speech in Sarkaghat today, the Congress wrote that she used derogatory and insulting remarks against Vikramaditya and senior leaders of the Congress. “Today, she crossed all lines and compared freedom fighters with businessmen. She compared freedom fighter and Barrister Moti Lal Nehru, father of Jawaharlal Nehru, with one of the top businessmen of the country and went on to call Motilal Nehru as “ansh” of the British,” the Congress stated.

Further, the Congress wrote that Kangana accused Sanjay Gandhi of indulging in forcible vasectomy. “The said allegation is a violation of the model code of conduct and a personal attack on a person who is no longer alive. She further used derogatory language former Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” the complaint read.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Shimla