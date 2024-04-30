Seminar on gender, disability at HP law varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

The Centre for Studies Related to Persons with Disabilities at Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) here organised a seminar on ‘Gender, Sexuality and Disability: Introspection of Law and Society in the Contemporary World’.

The event was aimed at exploring the intersections of gender, sexuality and disability within the contemporary legal and societal structures.

