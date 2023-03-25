Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Siund-Neuli road needs urgent repairs

The Siund-Neuli road in the Sainj valley of Kullu district has been damaged near Lalmata. Due to the lack of a culvert, the drain water flows on the road. People of five panchayats travel through this road, which is dotted with potholes. The Public Works Department should construct a culvert on this road near Lalmata and repair the potholes. Heera Lal, Sainj, Kullu

Rainfall washes away muD filled in potholes

The road from Khalini to the Forest Colony in Shimla is dotted with potholes once again. The Public Works Department had filled these potholes with mud a few months ago, but rainfall in the last few days has washed away the soil. The potholed road poses risk to commuters and is especially dangerous for two-wheeler riders. Rahul, Shimla

Diversion of bus irks locals

The HRTC bus plying on the Seobagh-Gahar-Phadmeh route is not reaching Gahar village. The bus is being diverted about 3 km ahead of the village, allegedly due to a land dispute. Passengers have to walk to their destinations from this point. A dispute regarding the land had also come to the fore during the construction of the road. The administration should get the issue resolved. Gaurav, Gahar, Kullu