 SJVN fined Rs 60L for dumping muck along Sutlej riverbank

  Himachal
  SJVN fined Rs 60L for dumping muck along Sutlej riverbank

SJVN fined Rs 60L for dumping muck along Sutlej riverbank

SJVN fined Rs 60L for dumping muck along Sutlej riverbank

The muck dumped near the Sunni dam hydropower project in Shimla.



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 30

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for dumping muck (after cutting of hills) along the Sutlej riverbank (not at designated dumping sites) near Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project site in Shimla district. An official of the SPCB said during rain, muck dumped along the river gets mixed with water and heavy amount of turbidity and silt affect water supply (lifting) schemes adversely.

Water supply schemes hit

During rain, muck dumped along the river gets mixed with water. Heavy amount of turbidity and silt affects water supply (lifting) schemes adversely. SPCB official

Served notices six times this year

  • The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has served notices on the SJVN on six different occasions this year alone for the violation of environmental norms and compensation amounting Rs 5 lakh has already been imposed
  • Even as the SJVN had deposited the fine, no significant improvement was observed for the scientific waste management at the sites, stated the notice
  • A compliance report should reach the office of the HPSPCB within 15 days, failing which action will be initiated as per legal provisions, the notice further stated

In a notice issued by the SPCB to the project head of the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, it has been stated that it has been observed that the construction of abutment of permanent bridge, inlet and outlet of diversion tunnel, dam site is under progress and muck, after cutting of hill slopes, has directly been dumped along the banks of the river without any protection measures.

It states that although retaining structures have been provided at few points, the same are not adequate. There is no provision for water sprinkling and fugitive dust emission is being caused due to excavation activities which is causing nuisance to the public. Muck dumped may get washed away with rain in winter season and deteriorate its water quality, said the order.

The SPCB had served notices to the SJVN on six different occasions this year alone for the violation of environmental norms and compensation amounting Rs 5 lakh has already been imposed for the same. Even as the SJVN had deposited the fine, no significant improvement was observed for the scientific waste management at the sites. So, in view of non-compliance still persisting at the site, a show-cause notice has been issued again, states the notice. It is tantamount to violation of the provisions of Water Prevention and Control Pollution Act, 1974. The compliance report should reach the office of the HPSPCB within 15 days, failing which action will be initiated as per law, it states.

When contacted, Sanjay Kumar, Head, Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, said, “The muck has been kept there as a temporary measure which would be used for diversion of the river later. As part of the project, the work would be carried out in the river itself, so where else are we supposed to keep the muck? It will be used for dykes and river diversion later.”

On being asked if the SJVN would deposit the fine amount, Kumar said, “We have ensured compliance of all environmental norms so we will give our representation on the same.”

