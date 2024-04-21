Solan ward watch — Madhuban colony: No means to sterilise dogs, rising numbers add to locals’ concerns

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 20

A steep rise in the population of monkeys and dogs in the Madhuban Colony ward of the Solan Municipal

Corporation (MC) has become a cause of concern for residents.

The elderly, women and children are particularly at risk as the fear of a simian attack always lurks whenever they are outdoors.

The elderly also face the risk of getting hurt by aggressive monkeys.

“With no sterilisation camp organised by the civic body for the last three years, the population of canines has registered a steep rise,” Ward Councillor Shailender Gupta said.

He added, “Packs of dogs get aggressive on seeing someone coming towards them. They also chase two-wheeler riders who face the risk of falling down.”

He said the civic body had failed to sterilise dogs in the winter season, which is considered the right time for conducting such an operation as hot weather can lead to infections.

With limitations like inability to translocate them, the rising population of dogs has become a headache for the residents.

Though a proposal to set up a dog sterilisation centre is there in the MC’s current budget, it remains to be seen when will it get functional.

Solan MC Mayor Usha Sharma said, “The civic body is constructing a dog sterilisation centre on its premises. This will facilitate holding of camps to sterilise dogs, helping keep a check on their population.”

The simian menace is equally disturbing for the residents as monkey fights create a scare among women and children.

The monkey population is on the higher side in MC wards like Madhuban Colony, which have greenery and trees.

“Attempt to catch monkeys by laying traps were unsuccessful on two occasions, though monkey catchers were called from Shimla. Their increasing population has become a cause of concern among the residents who fear stepping out even to dry their clothes,” lamented Gupta. Children fear going out alone and even morning walkers face the risk of being attacked by dogs and monkeys.

