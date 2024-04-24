Solan: Song on voter awareness released

Solan, April 23
Taking an innovative initiative under the SVEEP programme in Solan district, a video song on voter awareness was released today.
Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ajay Kumar Yadav released the song, titled “Aasa Sabhi Vote Paane Bolo Jaana”, at the old Deputy Commissioner’s office.
In this video song of four minutes, an attempt has been made to convey the message of voting in the local dialect to the people. The ADC said efforts were being made to increase the voter percentage through various activities as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.
“Today, this video song has been prepared in collaboration with the district administration, Election, Education and other departments. This video song will also be made available on various social media platforms. Any person can download the song from the Facebook page of the district administration and other media platforms,” stated Yadav.
He urged the staff to ensure maximum publicity for voting through this song so that everyone could give their active support in this festival of strengthening democracy.
Yadav said it was often seen that on the day of voting, some people, especially the youth, did not show much enthusiasm towards voting. This initiative has been taken under the SVEEP to encourage such voters and increase the voting percentage.
On this occasion, Tehsildar Election Usha Chauhan, Naib Tehsildar Diwan Singh Thakur and voters of the city were also present.
