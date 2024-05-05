‘Speaker campaigning a violation of poll code’: BJP complains to Election Commission of India

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

The BJP today filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania for attending political rallies in support of Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Shared stage with Cong candidate Recently, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania was seen sharing the stage with Congress candidate from tbe Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and other party leaders at Bharmour in Chamba district

The BJP mentioned in the complaint that time and again, the government and its agencies had violated the model code of conduct and complaints in this regard had been lodged with various electoral officers in the state. It pointed out that “in May 2024, it was observed that Kuldeep Singh Pathania addressed, attended and held public meetings at various places of Himachal. Recently, he was seen sharing the stage with Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and other party leaders at Bharmour in Chamba district”.

“It is the lone example of an Assembly Speaker openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of a Congress candidate in violation of the model code of conduct by misusing his constitutional post and the official machinery,” the BJP stated in the complaint.

It said, “This act and conduct of Kuldeep Pathania has hurt the dignity and status of the post of Speaker by illegaly influencing electors of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. The actions of the Speaker are completely opposite to what is expected from a person holding the high post.”

The BJP stated that Pathania’s impugned acts of omission and commission reflected his biased attitude and intent to hold the office of profit in future. “The expectation of fairness, lack of prejudice and detachment on his part at all times lacked in the present case. Hence, the commission is requested to initiate appropriate legal action against the Speaker in the interest of justice and fair play,” it said.

