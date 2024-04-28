Speed up work on water supply projects, contractors told

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 27

Jal Shakti Department Dharamsala zone Chief Engineer Suresh Mahajan has directed the contractors to speed up the construction for lift water supply from Sal River and complete the project in a time-bound manner.

Chamba Executive Engineer Jitender Sharma said the zonal head was on Chamba visit on April 25 and 26 and issued the direction after reviewing the existing and ongoing projects.

The official reviewed the Ravi and Sal water supply projects and the sewerage scheme in Chamba town.

“The Chief Engineer emphasised the importance of adhering to project specifications and issued strict orders to contractors to ensure work compliance,” said Sharma.

He also directed the department officials to closely monitor the progress and quality of the ongoing projects.

The move aims to ensure that the development projects in Chamba are executed efficiently and effectively, meeting the needs of the local communities and contributing to the overall infrastructure enhancement in the region, added Sharma.

Meanwhile, Mahajan also led a team of officers, department employees, and contractors to inspect of the ongoing project aimed at providing resilient and sustainable water supply through rainwater harvesting in Bhamour and Mehla blocks under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Rajesh Mongra, the Supervising Engineer of Jal Shakti Circle, Chamba, said the Rs 44.78-crore project includes the construction of 52 storage water tanks with filter beds and capacity ranging from 1.25 lakh litres to 9.50 lakh litres. Additionally, 1,50,860 meters of 32 mm diameter pipelines are being laid. The primary aim of the project is to ensure reliable and uninterrupted water supply to the communities in Bharmour and Mehla, particularly during emergencies and seasonal variations.

