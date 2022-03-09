Support for Kuldeep Rathore to stay as Himachal Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

In the presence of Deepa Dasmunshi, in-charge for Congress organisational election of Himachal, various leaders and block presidents from Kangra district here today demanded that Kuldeep Rathore be allowed to continue as HPCC president.

However, Deep kept a stoic silence. The leaders, who advocated Kuldeep Rathore’s continuation as the HPCC president, said that he had discouraged groupism in the Congress, which had won all four bypoll held last year.

Asked if Anand Sharma, former Union minister, would enter state politics ahead of the Assembly elections, she said only the party leadership would decide over it.

Rathore said the Congress was united in the state and there was no differences among party leaders. He added that the next target of the Congress was to win the forthcoming Shimla MC poll.

The Congress leaders from Kangra presented a united front in front of Deepa. All prominent leaders from Kangra such as Sudhir Sharma, AICC secretary Raghubir Singh Bali, former MPs Viplove Thakur and Chander Kumar and district president Ajay Mahajan, attended the meeting.—