 Tikkar protests against stone crusher : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Tikkar protests against stone crusher

Tikkar protests against stone crusher

Unit established without taking NOCs from locals in open session, they allege

Tikkar protests against stone crusher

Villagers protest at the stone crusher site.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 8

Residents of Tikkar village and nearby areas of the Jaisinghpur subdivision today staged a protest, alleging that a stone crusher recently set up in the village was causing environmental degradation in the area.

A large number of villagers — including women and children — took to the roads in the area, demanding the immediate closure of the stone crusher. The crusher wreaked havoc on nature as it was being used for illegal mining, for which the hills were being recklessly cut, the protesters alleged. They added that trenches were being dug in the rivulets and forested land of the village was being destroyed. They said the pollution caused by the unit had made their lives miserable, with the elderly and children being the worst affected. Many persons were suffering from pulmonary infections and various diseases because of the dust, they added, stating that several residents had become asthmatic.

The protesters relate their plight to the media.

The protesting villagers called upon the state government to either cancel the lease/licence of the stone crusher immediately or direct the owners to install anti-pollution devices as per the pollution control norms and stop the illegal cutting of hills and digging of trenches in forested and private land, and local pastures.

The protesters relate their plight to the media.

They said while setting up the crusher, NOCs were not taken from the villagers in an open session of the gram panchayat, which was mandatory.

They accused the panchayat pradhan of issuing NOCs without taking the villagers into confidence.

Since the owners of the stone crusher were influential persons, including politicians, the grievances of the villagers against the crusher had not been heard for the past year, the villagers claimed.

Even the complaints they lodged through the CM helpline remained unattended, the villagers added.

The protesters called upon Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene.

They also appealed to the High Court to take suo moto notice of the situation and appoint environmental experts to visit the area and examine the situation.

Talking to The Tribune, Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjiv Sharma said the matter had been brought to his notice, and appropriate action was being taken against the offenders. No one would be allowed to damage the forest wealth of the area, he added, stating that his team was investigating the matter.

‘Taking toll on health’

  • The protesting villagers said the pollution being caused by the stone crusher had made their lives miserable, with the elderly and children being the worst affected.
  • Many persons were suffering from pulmonary infections and various diseases because of dust of the stone crusher, they added, stating that several residents, particularly women, had become asthmatic.
  • The crusher wreaked havoc on nature as it was being used for illegal mining, for which the hills were being cut, the protesters alleged, adding that trenches were being dug in rivulets and forested land was being destroyed.

‘Action being taken’

  • Talking to The Tribune, Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjiv Sharma said the matter had already been brought to his notice, and appropriate action was being taken against the offenders.
  • No one would be allowed to damage forest wealth of the area, he added, stating that his team was investigating the matter.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

6
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

7
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

8
Punjab

BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

9
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

10
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit'

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Tewari

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

BJP biggies out to support candidates

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator