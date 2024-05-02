YPS-Mohali emerge victorious in Honoria basketball tourney

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 1

YPS Mohali emerged champions by defeating Welham Girls School at the 19th Lady Honoria Lawrence Invitational Inter-School Basketball Tournament, which concluded on April 29 at The Lawrence School Sanawar.

The hosts along with Daly College, Indore; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Vidya Devi Jindal School (VDJS), Hisar; Welham Girls School, Dehradun; and Yadvindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, displayed exemplary skills and competitive spirit through the three-day event.

The much-anticipated final match between YPS and Welham saw an outstanding display of skill and determination. Ultimately, YPS Mohali emerged victorious, defeating Welham 57-26 in a one-sided contest. Nanki of YPS was adjudged the ‘Best Player’ of the match, while Saira Kaur Mann of Welham claimed the title of the ‘Highest Scorer’ of the tournament. Samaira Singh of YPS was honoured with the ‘Best Player’ of the tournament award for her exceptional performance.

In the opening match on April 27, Sanawar emerged victorious against VDJS and Gayatri Sud of Sanawar was declared the ‘Best Player’ of the match. The tournament progressed into the semifinals, where YPS triumphed over Pinegrove and Welham secured a place in the final by defeating Daly College.

Manvi Parashar of Pinegrove School was recognised as the ‘Most Promising Player’ of the tournament for showcasing immense potential.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, who commended the exemplary sportsmanship displayed by the participants.

