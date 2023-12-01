Rs 1,658-crore reconstruction plan for Joshimath cleared

New Delhi, November 30
A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday approved the recovery and reconstruction (R&R) plan of Rs 1,658.17 crore for Joshimath town in Uttarakhand.
Plan will be implemented in three years
The recovery plan for Joshimath will be implemented in three years, following the best practices, BBB (build, back & better) principles and sustainability initiatives. Joshimath would emerge as an excellent example of ecological sustainability, officials said
Under this R&R plan, Rs 1,079.96 crore of central assistance will be provided from the recovery and reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund.
The Uttarakhand Government will provide Rs 126.41 crore from its state disaster response fund towards relief assistance and Rs 451.80 crore from its state budget, including land acquisition cost for resettlement of Rs 91.82 crore.
Thereafter, Joshimath will emerge as an excellent example of ecological sustainability, official sources said.
Joshimath was affected by landslide and ground subsidence and the central government has extended all necessary technical and logistical support to the state government.
