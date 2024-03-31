10 of BJP elected unopposed in Arunachal Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The BJP received a big booster in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with the election authorities declaring 10 party candidates elected unopposed to the state Assembly.

Among them are Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein. The BJP nominees for the Arunachal Assembly elections were declared elected unopposed after the closure of the nomination and withdrawal period.

Chief Electoral Officer of the state Pawan Kumar Sain said Khandu was the sole candidate who filed the nomination papers from the Mukto Assembly constituency in Tawang. Deputy CM Chowna Mein was declared elected from Chowkham after his rival Bayamso Kri of the Congress withdrew the nomination on Saturday.

“Single nominations were filed in six Assembly constituencies and in four others, the opposition candidates withdrew their papers,” Sain said. This will be Khandu’s fourth term as MLA from Mukto near the India-China border. Khandu was first elected unopposed from here in a byelection in 2010 as the Congress nominee.

The byelection was held after his father and former CM Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter crash. The CM went on to win the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections.

CM Khandu expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the unopposed election of 10 BJP candidates, saying it was possible due to their trust in PM Modi’s vision for a better tomorrow. He said with the election of 10 BJP candidates, Arunachal had scripted a great chapter in electoral history.

