10 of BJP elected unopposed in Arunachal Assembly elections

New Delhi, March 30
The BJP received a big booster in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with the election authorities declaring 10 party candidates elected unopposed to the state Assembly.
Among them are Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein. The BJP nominees for the Arunachal Assembly elections were declared elected unopposed after the closure of the nomination and withdrawal period.
Chief Electoral Officer of the state Pawan Kumar Sain said Khandu was the sole candidate who filed the nomination papers from the Mukto Assembly constituency in Tawang. Deputy CM Chowna Mein was declared elected from Chowkham after his rival Bayamso Kri of the Congress withdrew the nomination on Saturday.
“Single nominations were filed in six Assembly constituencies and in four others, the opposition candidates withdrew their papers,” Sain said. This will be Khandu’s fourth term as MLA from Mukto near the India-China border. Khandu was first elected unopposed from here in a byelection in 2010 as the Congress nominee.
The byelection was held after his father and former CM Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter crash. The CM went on to win the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections.
CM Khandu expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the unopposed election of 10 BJP candidates, saying it was possible due to their trust in PM Modi’s vision for a better tomorrow. He said with the election of 10 BJP candidates, Arunachal had scripted a great chapter in electoral history.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining