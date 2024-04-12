5-year-old girl found dead near construction site in south Goa

Panaji, April 12
The body of a five-year-old girl was found near a construction site in Vasco town of south Goa on Friday morning, police said.
The child was found in the early hours of the day and was rushed to the health centre in Chicalim, where she was declared dead, Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.
“The body has been sent for postmortem, and the cause of death will be known once we receive the report,” she said.
The Vasco police have rounded up several labourers working at the site for interrogation, the official said.
