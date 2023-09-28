65% Joshimath houses hit by subsidence: Govt

New Delhi: Land subsidence has affected around 65% of the houses in the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to a report by government agencies. pti
2018: Everyone is a Hero India’s entry to Oscars
Chennai: Survival drama 2018 —Everyone is a Hero, based on the Kerala floods that year, is India's official entry to the Oscar awards, the Film Federation of India announced here.
