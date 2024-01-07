Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s 2 Punjab assets attached

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The NIA on Saturday attached four properties owned by members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s organised terror-crime syndicate.

The properties — three immovable and one movable — were attached in a coordinated operation by NIA teams in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, sources said.

The National Investigation Agency found all these properties to be “proceeds of terrorism”, used for hatching terror conspiracies and executing serious crimes. The properties attached include Flat 77/4, Ashrey 1, Sulabh Awas Yojana, Sector 1, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, belonging to Vikas Singh, a harbourer of the terror gang.

Two other properties attached were located at Bhishanpura village, Fazilka, Punjab, owned by accused Dalip Kumar, alias Bhola, alias Dalip Bishnoi.

A Fortuner vehicle registered in the name of Joginder Singh, son of Hukum Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, was also seized.

According to the NIA, Vikas Singh is an accomplice of Bishnoi, who harboured terrorists, including those involved in the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Headquarters.

Joginder Singh is the father of gangster Kala Rana, an accomplice of Bishnoi.

Joginder Singh was helping gang members by allowing them to use his Fortuner for transporting arms and ammunition for terrorist acts.

The property belonging to Dalip Kumar was being used as a shelter/warehouse for storage and concealment of weapons, and also for harbouring terrorist gang members.

The NIA had registered a case against the organised crime syndicate of Bishnoi and his accomplices under the UAPA in August 2022.

Investigations showed that the gang had spread its networks in several states.

These networks were involved in sensational crimes such as the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, besides large-scale extortion from businessmen and professionals.

NIA investigations have further revealed that many of these terror conspiracies were masterminded from abroad, including Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of organised terror syndicates operating from prisons across India.

