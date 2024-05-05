BJP posts Rahul Gandhi’s clip to sharpen ‘wealth redistribution’ attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi , May 4

The BJP on Saturday posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing his wealth survey and caste census idea and again attacked the party’s Wayanad MP for promoting what it called a “dangerous idea”.

“Caste census will reveal which community holds what proportion of national wealth. A new politics will begin after that. Today he says he knows nothing, he has 50 % people and two per cent wealth but tomorrow he will say he has 50 % people and he will demand 50 per cent wealth. It will be simple. This is our thought and it won't be confined to a caste census. There will also be an economic census,” Rahul Gandhi is heard saying in the video.

Attacking the Congress MP, the BJP asked where Rahul Gandhi wanted to take the country with his deeply dangerous and delusion ideas.

“Here is the ‘genius’ explaining his regressive idea of wealth distribution, which he thinks will usher in ‘new politics’. This is for everyone who defended the Congress manifesto, saying there was no mention of ‘wealth distribution’ in it. He delivered this ‘stellar’ speech at a programme in Delhi,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said posting the video.

The BJP has been aggressively attacking the Congress party over its manifesto, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge against the party’s document, calling it a “manifesto of the Muslim League”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Caste census #Congress #Rahul Gandhi