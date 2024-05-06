Congress complains against Nadda, Amit Malviya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Ahead of the second phase of voting in Karnataka on May 7, the Congress today filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against BJP chief JP Nadda, state president BY Vijayendra and the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya over a video posted by the party’s Karnataka wing on social media.

The BJP yesterday posted an animated video on a social media platform targeting Muslims, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered a case against Nadda, Malviya and Vijayendra, under Section 125 of the Representation of People Act and Section 505(2) of the IPC.

The complaint alleges that the BJP has portrayed the Congress as a party favouring a particular religion and fabricated lies about its stance on the SC/ST and OBC communities.

“I have carefully gone through the manifesto of the Congress, and nowhere has it been mentioned that allocations of funds to the SC/ST and OBC communities will be cut and the same will be made over to the Muslim community. The BJP has been falsely accusing that the Congress will include Muslims in the OBC category and with such false propaganda, it has been soliciting votes during the Lok Sabha poll,” the complaint said.

