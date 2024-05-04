Congress hits back, says Rahul’s shift part of larger strategy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Congress on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi’s shift to Raebareli part of the party’s larger strategy noting that Rahul “is an experienced player of politics and chess”.

Hitting back at PM Modi for remarks over Sonia Gandhi’s Rajya Sabha shift this year, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “A desperate and nervous PM has again attacked Sonia Gandhi for becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha. He seems to have forgotten that Atal Behari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vijayaraje Scindia, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were all members of the Rajya Sabha. In recent times, BJP president JP Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.”

On Rahul’s shift from Amethi to Raebareli, Jairam said Raebareli had been the seat not only of Sonia Gandhi, but also of Indira Gandhi. “It is not an inheritance, it is a responsibility and a duty. As far as the Gandhi family is concerned, it is not just Amethi-Raebareli, the entire country is the stronghold of the Gandhi family. Rahul has been MP thrice from Uttar Pradesh and once from Kerala. Why has the Prime Minister been unable to muster the courage to contest an election from a single seat below the Vindhyas?” asked Jairam. Explaining why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting, Jairam said she was busy campaigning. He also said with Rahul’s shift to Raebareli, Union Minister Smriti Irani had lost her political relevance.

Move checkmates Smriti Irani Smriti Irani’s only identity is that she contests the elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi. Now, her political relevance is over. —Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader

“Today, Smriti Irani’s only identity is that she contests elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi. Now, her political relevance is over,” said Ramesh. He hinted that the Congress could spring surprises going forward and added, “This is a long election. There are a few chess moves still left to play. Let’s wait for a bit.”

Observers read Ramesh’s hint as a possible Priyanka contest in a Raebareli bypoll should Rahul win both seats and decide to keep the southern segment.

Meanwhile, former world chess champion weighed in on Indian elections after the Congress termed Rahul's Raebareli shift a chess move, saying he "should first win Raebareli before challenging for the top".

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chess #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rajya Sabha #Sonia Gandhi