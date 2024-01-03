Cops seek nod for polygraph test on Parl security breach accused

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 2

The Delhi Police on Tuesday moved Patiala House Court for permission to conduct polygraph test on all six accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case and narco and brain-mapping tests on accused Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma.

Panel report after court’s decision Sources said a high-level committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry to look into the breach would give its report after the court heard the police request for psycho-analysis tests of the accused and the matter drew to a conclusion. The CRPF DG is heading the committee.

The court today, while directing the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of accused Neelam Azad, listed the bail matter for January 10. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur gave the orders today.

Advocate Suresh Chaudhary, representing Azad, has written in the bail plea that the accused was presented before the court 29 hours after her arrest, violating Article 22 of the Constitution. The bail plea also mentioned that the accused did not get adequate time to discuss the circumstances of her arrest as well as a single Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was appointed for all six accused in the case without giving them any choice.

On December 13, Manoranjan and Sagar, who were in the visitor’s gallery, had jumped into the Lok Sabha house and opened smoke canisters during the zero hour. Both were overpowered by the ministers and handed over to the police. Neelam and Amol Shinde were arrested outside Parliament as they also used smoke canisters and shouted slogans ‘Tanashahi nahi chalegi’.

All four were sent to police custody for seven days the next day and a further 15-day remand was extended on December 21. The police had also arrested Lalit Jha, alleged to be the “mastermind” in the case and Mahesh Kumawat. Police had earlier told the court that Jha had destroyed the digital evidence along with Mahesh, who was also a part of the conspiracy and had been in touch with the accused for the last two years.

The police have alleged that they were in touch with each other through a Facebook page — ‘Bhagat Singh fan page’— and had also met earlier in August this year.

