Couple, minor daughter found hanging inside home in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Raipur, December 29
A couple and their 14-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Friday. The man worked as a driver for a steel trader.
Police suspect that the trio might have died by suicide.
Lakhanlal Sen (48), his wife Ranu Sen (42) and daughter Payal were found hanging from a hook, used to hang ceiling fans, with a rope inside a room in their home in BSUP colony under Tikrapara police station limits on Thursday late evening, a police official here said.
Neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from their house. Police broke open the door and found the bodies, he said.
“Prima facie it seems that the trio hanged themselves two-three days back. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the exact details of the matter will be known after the arrival of post-mortem report and further investigation,” he said.
A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.
