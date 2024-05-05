 Days after stepping down as Congress’s Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh joins BJP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Days after stepping down as Congress’s Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh joins BJP

Days after stepping down as Congress’s Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh joins BJP

Sheila-era Speaker Shastri back in party after three years

Days after stepping down as Congress’s Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh joins BJP

Arvinder Singh Lovely joins the BJP; and (right) former Speaker Yoganand Shastri rejoins the Congress in Delhi on Saturday. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune New Delhi

New Delhi, May 4

In a jolt to the Congress party’s Delhi unit, its former chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday joined the BJP with four other senior leaders. His exit from the Congress has come just six days after he had put in his papers as the party’s city chief, citing his inability to continue on the post as he felt “handicapped”, expressing his unhappiness over the party’s alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha elections.

Three-term MLA had joined NCP

  • The Congress received a boost after former Assembly Speaker and three-term ex-MLA Yoganand Shastri on Saturday returned to the party fold, almost three years after he had joined the NCP
  • Interim Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav and Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria welcomed Shastri back into the party fold
  • He had resigned from the Congress in January 2020, weeks before the Assembly elections, alleging that the party’s city unit was indulging in the sale of tickets

Along with Lovely, veteran Delhi Congress leaders Rajkumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya, as well as former Youth Congress president Amit Malik also joined the BJP. Chauhan was a minister in Sheila Dikshit’s government and is a former MLA from Mongolpuri. Naseeb Singh and Basoya are also former MLAs, and had resigned soon after Lovely had stepped down as city Congress chief, citing displeasure over “outsiders” like Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj being nominated as the party’s candidates from North East Delhi and North West Delhi, respectively.

Lovely has joined the BJP for the second time. He had left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2017 as well. Back then, however, he had returned to the Congress in 2018, after spending nine months in the BJP.

A former Education Minister in the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government, Lovely had resigned as Delhi Congress chief in 2015 as well. On April 28, when Lovely had resigned as city unit’s chief, he had said that he had only quit the post and not the party.

In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, he had pointed out that the Delhi unit was against an alliance with AAP, which was formed on the “sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and mala fide corruption charges” against the Congress.

He had also highlighted other issues the local unit faced in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, including the selection of “outsiders” as candidates. He had said: “The party high command rejected the views of Delhi Congress, observers and local party workers on the North West Delhi and North East Delhi seats, giving it to Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar, respectively, who are total strangers to the party policies.”

There are speculations that the BJP might consider Lovely as a candidate from East Delhi from where the party has already declared Harsh Malhotra as its candidate.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

4
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

5
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

6
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

7
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

8
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

9
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

10
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

Tewari assures law on shared registration of properties in city

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Raids held to arrest 20 miscreants who robbed farmer of tractor-trailer

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans