Delhi excise policy: ED files fresh charge sheet; names K Kavitha

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case naming BRS leader K Kavitha as an accused, official sources said.

The federal agency had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Official sources said the prosecution complaint had been filed under Sections 45 and 44(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a designated court, sources said.

A similar complaint against Kejriwal is expected to be filed next week.

This is the seventh charge sheet by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was given interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ED had alleged that Rs 45 crore "kickbacks", out of the Rs 100 crore "bribe" provided by the 'South Group', were used by the AAP for the Goa assembly election campaign in 2022.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Telangana