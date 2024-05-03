‘False narrative’: WB Governor on ‘molestation’ charge

New Delhi, May 2
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been accused of molesting a woman, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose claimed on Thursday. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday night.
Bose has dismissed the charges saying he was being falsely accused by someone to create a controversy when the elections were underway in the state. The complainant against Bose is reportedly a temporary employee at Raj Bhavan.
“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives,” Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, wrote on its official X handle quoting the Governor.
In a post on X, Ghose said a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today.
