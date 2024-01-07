Forest loss, climate change threaten bird species in Eastern Himalayas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found that forest loss and climate change have threatened bird species in the Eastern Himalayas and they are shifting to higher elevations due to rising temperatures.

The study, published in journal Global Ecology and Conservation, was conducted in Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh.

The team found that many bird species had started shifting to higher elevations due to rising temperatures

It said logged forests had higher average temperatures and lower humidity than primary forests, thus hastening the transition

“Forest loss and climate change present a major threat to these ecosystems. Birds, and indeed much of the flora and fauna, of tropical mountain ranges are extremely temperature-sensitive and respond to global heating rapidly. Also, most of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity is concentrated in tropical mountains,” said Umesh Srinivasan, assistant professor at IISc.

Logged forests are the regions where trees have been felled in large numbers.

“The team collected data from Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, situated in the biodiversity hotspot of the Eastern Himalayas. It is home to over 500 bird species. The area saw intensive logging until 2002,” Ritobroto Chanda, corresponding author of the study.

The study found that logging of forests could lead to loss of large-bodied, old growth-dependent species, and affect the overall biodiversity. “Understorey insectivores (insect-eating birds), which are often found only in specific niches, are negatively influenced by logging and show a steep decline in numbers. Logged forests have lower densities of foliage-dwelling insects, reducing resource available for the birds. Since large species have higher energy requirements, this disproportionately reduces the abundance of large species,” the study says.

The study highlights the need to safeguard primary forests in order to mitigate the effects of climate change. Srinivasan said if birds, despite going in high elevation, witnessed degraded forests, certain species would go extinct.

#Climate change #Environment