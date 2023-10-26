Union Cabinet nod to Rs 22,303 cr fertiliser subsidy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

The Union Cabinet today approved a Rs 22,303 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the current rabi season and said the farmers would continue to get key soil nutrient DAP at Rs 1,350 per bag.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for the rabi season 2023-24 (from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) on P&K fertilisers.

Briefing mediapersons, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Central government was committed to ensuring adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.

In May, the Cabinet had approved a subsidy of Rs 38,000 crore on P&K fertilisers for the kharif season of 2023-24.

The minister said farmers would continue to get DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) at the old rate of Rs 1,350 per bag (50 kg each).

Similarly, the NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) would be available at the old rate of Rs 1,470 per bag and SSP (single super phosphate) at Rs 500 per bag. The MoP (muriate of potash) rates would come down to Rs 1,655 per bag from Rs 1,700 per bag, Thakur said.

The Cabinet has fixed the NBS rate of nitrogen (N) at Rs 47.02 per kg, phosphorus (P) at Rs 20.82 per kg, potash (K) at Rs 2.38 per kg and sulphur (S) at Rs 1.89 per kg.

In a statement, the government said it was making available 25 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers and importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS scheme started in April in 2010. “In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices,” the government said.