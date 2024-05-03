 In letter to Modi, Kharge says you seem desperate, worried : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • In letter to Modi, Kharge says you seem desperate, worried

In letter to Modi, Kharge says you seem desperate, worried

In letter to Modi, Kharge says you seem desperate, worried


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said a letter written by PM Narendra Modi to NDA candidates gave him the impression that the PM had been gripped by "desperation and worry".

Poor policies behind low voter turnout

Modi appears to be worried by low voter turnout in two phases. It shows people are not enthusiastic about Modi’s policies or his campaign speeches. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Cong Chief

Will modi remove reservation limit

I have one question for PM & Home Minister — the limit of quota for SCs, STs and OBCs is 50%... Will they remove this limit? We clearly said in Nyay Patra we will increase it. —

Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader

"I saw the letter written by you to all NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From its content, it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that doesn't suit the office of the Prime Minister. The letter shows the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies," said Kharge in a letter to PM Modi which he shared with the media.

"Repeating a lie a thousand times doesn't make it the truth… The voters are intelligent enough to read and understand what the Congress has written in its manifesto and what guarantees it has promised," Kharge wrote.

The guarantees given by the Congress were so simple and clear that the party did not have to explain it to voters, he said adding Modi appeared to be worried by the low turnout of voters in the first two phases. It showed that people were not enthusiastic about Modi's policies or his campaign speeches, he said.

"This is not because of the summer heat, but because the poor have been bearing the brunt of your policies. You have appealed to your karyakartas to mobilise voters in the name of religion. If the voters are not keen to vote for you, do not blame your karyakartas," he wrote.

Modi claimed reservation would be taken away from the SC, ST and OBC communities and given to the Congress "vote bank". "Our vote bank is every Indian -- the poor, the marginalised, the women, the aspirational youth, the labour class, the Dalits and the Adivasis," Kharge said.

Rejecting the BJP charge against the Congress of practicing appeasement, Kharge said the only appeasement one saw during the last 10 years was appeasement of China by the PM.

Kharge claimed the PM was not interested in talking about key issues. “You are not interested in talking about the increasing atrocities on women by your leaders," he said in his letter. "It is better as the prime minister if you seek votes on the performance of your government over the last ten years instead of indulging in hate speeches. The Congress would like to challenge you or anyone you depute to debate with us on our manifesto and the points you have made,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

8
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

9
Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

10
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money-laundering cases

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground


Cities

View All

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as AIT Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

First randomisation of EVMs held

Congress launches poll campaign for Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to docs

INDIA VOTES 2024: 5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP files papers from West Delhi

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Railway employees mark Labour Day

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat