 INDIA bloc leaders meet Election Commission over voter turnout data, alleged model code violations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • INDIA bloc leaders meet Election Commission over voter turnout data, alleged model code violations

INDIA bloc leaders meet Election Commission over voter turnout data, alleged model code violations

Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ali, meanwhile, raised the issue of a “red card” being issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to people in the state

INDIA bloc leaders meet Election Commission over voter turnout data, alleged model code violations

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, TMC leader Derek OBrien, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji, DMK leader TR Baalu and other members of the INDIA bloc delegation leave after a meeting with the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 10

A delegation of opposition party leaders on Friday met the top brass of the Election Commission (ECI) and raised its concerns over the delay in releasing voter turnout figures for the first two phases, and urged them to take action on complaints of model code violations by ruling BJP leaders during the ongoing polls.

Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ali, meanwhile, raised the issue of a “red card” being issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to people in the state, which they said is stopping many from exercising their franchise.

The delegation included Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, DMK’s TR Baalu, JMM’s Mahua Majhi, CPI’s Binoy Viswam, and Ali among others.

“We have a very distinguished gathering of INDIA alliance. Each party across India is represented. We spent 45 minute to an hour,” Singhvi said briefing the media after the meeting.

“Issue number one was one of great trust deficit, question mark and a feeling of alarm and distress that 11 complaints by the Congress alone, and complaints by all parties put together against the Prime Minister and Home Minister, starting from early April, have not been addressed,” Singhvi said.

“No action has been taken. Look at the oddity - you have sent notices after a long gap and not to the offenders. For the first time in the history of the Election Commission you have sent notices to the party presidents,” Singhvi said, referring to its letter to BJP president JP Nadda over complaints against Modi’s Banswara speech.

He said they have not been informed about the response to the ECI notice, or about the action being taken. “Why there is a delay?”

The Congress leader also hinted that the opposition parties may approach the Supreme Court with the issue.

“It is no joy for us to go to the Supreme Court and get directions saying why don’t you decide. This is not the way a constitutional functionary should function. We are distressed and there is no satisfactory answer why these people are not touched,” he said.

Singhvi said the second issue raised was the “non-publication or publication with extreme delay of the voter turnout percentages.”

“We made three quick points — the difference of voter percentage increase is 5.74 per cent or 5.5 per cent. The comparable figure in the 2019 election the first three phases was two per cent, one per cent, two and half per cent, this time it is double,” he said.

“We are not given a stamp of approval by the published figures of ECI. We are told to calculate on our own because there is real time data available with the candidate or the voting app. That maybe so, but the stamp of approval of a published absolute figure and a percentage figure by ECI carries its own constitutional weight, we have asked for that,” he said.

Amid the opposition’s allegations, ECI had asserted last week that booth-wise data of the “actual number of votes polled” is available with the candidates soon after the voting ends.

They said copies of Form 17C, which contains the number of voter turnout, duly signed by the presiding officer and all present polling agents are shared with all present polling agents.

Singhvi added that the questions are avoidable if ECI acts promptly.

“You have to avoid this delay and this huge discrepancy in figures because it raises unnecessary question marks. Did this increase in vote suddenly occur only in those areas where the ruling party had done badly last time, did it occur across all constituencies... these are all avoidable questions because transparency and promptitude by ECI will solve them immediately,” he said.

Ali meanwhile raised the issue of Uttar Pradesh police issuing “red cards” to a number of individuals banning them from going near polling booths.

“We have raised this issue in many meetings with the poll panel... in Uttar Pradesh, police are issuing red card to some people and warns them not to come near the booth. You will be surprised to know in one Lok Sabha constituency the red card numbers are ranging from 10,000 to 60,000-70,000,” he said.

Ali said ECI took cognisance and has assured them that no such card will be issued in future. “They accepted this so called red card is unconstitutional.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

3
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

4
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

5
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

6
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

7
Punjab Constituency Watch LUDHIANA

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

8
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

10
Haryana

Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Orders him to stay away from CM's Office, Delhi Secretariat

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Visuals were the same outside Kejriwal's house, where the pe...

We have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Walks out of the prison in the evening amid dhol beats and s...

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot al...


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Indian Air Force draws up roadmap to outsource overhaul of 60 AN-32 aircraft to the industry

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction