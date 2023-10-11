 India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict : The Tribune India

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

Smoke rises from buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 10

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called up PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday to brief him on the ongoing situation as his country carries out retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip.

AI offers waiver on ticket cancellation

Air India has announced a one-time waiver of charges for rescheduling or cancellation of tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14 in view of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi told Netanyahu in a show of support that was short of the complete solidarity expressed in a joint statement by leaders from major western countries, including the US, France, the UK and Italy, which also green-lighted an Israeli assault in the heavily populated Gaza Strip.

Indian family in Gaza seeks evacuation

Fearing for life, an Indian woman living in Gaza with her family has sought evacuation. “We are facing a brutal war and everything is being destroyed in a matter of seconds,” said Lubna Nazir Shaboo, who hails from J&K.

PM Modi was among the first world leaders to express shock on the first day of the attack by Hamas. In a departure from past statements that steered a middle course, the PM had termed the incursions “terrorist attacks” and said: “We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Act of sheer evil, says President Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend was an “act of sheer evil”. In an address, the US President said at least 14 Americans were also killed in the attack that left hundreds dead.

Analysts said much shouldn’t be read into the Indian stand on both occasions since New Delhi draws a distinction between the Palestinian Authority, which it has always backed and funded, and the Hamas with which it has maintained no official line of communication.

Moreover, the call came from Netanyahu who has also been calling up other world leaders, they said. The Israeli PM has thrice called up US President Joe Biden since the attack began on Saturday. Before the call to PM Modi, Netanyahu also spoke to leaders of Germany, Ukraine, Italy and the UK.

Israel also figures heavily in India’s scheme of things beyond imports of cutting-edge defence and surveillance equipment.

Netanyahu has also played a major role in calming speculation about Gautam Adani’s future after his group’s shares had suffered a meltdown with the release of the Hindenburg report.

In a show of confidence, Netanyahu turned up with Adani at the Haifa Port after he invested Rs 10,000 crore for its purchase. Netanyahu also persuaded his close aide and former Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka to take over as the Executive Chairman of the Adani-controlled Haifa Port Company.

The Haifa port is also slated to figure prominently in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe corridor as a crucial trans-shipment point in what is being touted as a challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

