Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

PTI

New Delhi, October 23

Actor Kangana Ranaut will perform the Ravan Dahan at the national capital's famed Lav Kush Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday.

In the 50-year history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow, said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi.

Singh said the decision was taken by the committee in a nod to the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Parliament last month.

"Be it a film star or a politician, every year we have a VIP grace our event. In the past, we have had former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do the honours. Among film stars, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been here. Last year, Prabhas did the Ravan Dahan. For the first time in 50 years of our event, it will be a woman who will do the Ravan Dahan.

"Lav Kush Ramleela Committee also wants equal rights for women. Women participation is increasing in every walk of life today but there is still a long way to go. The bill will help in the development of the country and society," Singh told PTI.

To usher in equality, we need to do away with narrow-mindedness, he said.

"Now, a woman can also set fire to the effigy of Ravan, she can end evil too. Women should be given this right too. And that's why we chose Kangana ji for the same," added Singh.

The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per cent for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Ranaut is currently promoting her film "Tejas", scheduled to be released on Friday. The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features her in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

#Dussehra #Kangana Ranaut #Red Fort