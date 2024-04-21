K’taka murder accused’s mother apologises to family of victim

PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 20

The mother of 23-year-old Fayaz, who killed daughter of a Congress councillor inside a college campus in Hubballi, apologised to the victim Neha’s family for her son’s act and demanded strict punishment for him.

There have been protests in several parts of the state demanding capital punishment for Fayaz, who has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on April 18.

With folded arms and tears in eyes, the accused’s mother Mamtaz, a teacher said, “I apologise to the people of Karnataka as well as Neha’s family for what my son has done. It is a great injustice to Neha and her family. “What my son has done is completely wrong and we hang our heads in shame. What he did is a big mistake and he should be given strict punishment as per the law of the land,” she said. Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, she said that her son and Neha were not just friends but that they were in love and wanted to marry.

Recalling Neha as a good girl, Mamtaz said she came to know about their relationship a year ago. Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday visited the victim's family and offered condolences. The murder of the daughter of the city corporation councillor on the campus of her college here has sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

